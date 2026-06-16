Diasporans Encouraged to Invest in Housing Sector

Jamaicans living in the diaspora are being encouraged to take advantage of available opportunities to invest in the local housing sector.

Assistant General Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, National Housing Trust (NHT), Dwayne Berbick, in making the call said that the prospects go beyond homeownership.

“The NHT has built out a construction programme that has different opportunities for partnerships with our diasporans. At different stages of the construction development cycle those opportunities exist,” he pointed out.

Mr. Berbick, who was speaking during a plenary session dubbed, ‘Investing in Jamaica’s Property Market: Opportunities for the Diaspora’, during Monday’s (June 15) opening day of the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, said that interested persons do not need to have a development or construction background.

“Whether you are a developer, whether you just have a brilliant idea that you want to put to use, whether you are a financier and you are looking for someone with the experience and the expertise in an institution like the NHT to help you execute that, we have a wide umbrella of opportunities.

“It is not restricted just to our developers; it is for our diasporans as well who just have a vision to make Jamaica a better place. You have a partner with the NHT and so in our next 50 years we are talking about partnerships and these opportunities with our diasporans to help build out the NHT’s housing programme and increase the number of housing starts we have available for Jamaicans,” he said.

Mr. Berbick emphasised that even if persons do not have land, but they have a vision, the NHT has land available to concretise project execution.

Being held from June 14 to 18 at the Montego Bay Conference Centre in St. James, the conference brings together Jamaicans in the diaspora for engagement under the theme ‘Diaspora Partnerships: Re-Building A More Resilient Jamaica’.

The breakout session, which allowed for participants to ask questions, provided practical guidance for diaspora members interested in investment in Jamaica’s property market.

It covered key steps, legal considerations, financing options and emerging opportunities, helping participants to make informed and confident investment decisions.