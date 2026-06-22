Diaspora Urged to Bring Skills to Strengthen Tourism

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett is inviting diaspora expertise to strengthen the tourism sector.

He said that there are Jamaicans overseas who have the “critical skills, global networks and on-the-ground insights” essential for accelerating local problem-solving in disaster response, rebuilding, and climate adaptation.

As such, he is inviting engineers, scientists, medical and technical professionals to transfer knowledge and provide targeted technical support.

Minister Bartlett was addressing the just-concluded 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, where he outlined a comprehensive blueprint for building tourism resilience that hinges on natural asset protection, resource security, strengthening workforce capacity, and diaspora-driven collaboration.

Among the areas of focus are the protection and restoration of natural coastal assets, including coral reefs, mangroves, and beaches that support sustainable tourism activities; and climate-smart development and infrastructure planning with particular focus on protecting roads, attractions, and coastal tourism facilities.

Minister Bartlett highlighted the need to ensure reliable water, energy, and food supplies, particularly during disasters, and to mainstream resilience training for workers and communities so that people can “prevent, mitigate, respond, recover quickly, and thrive after disruptions”.

Securing financial and capital investment to fund resilience infrastructure and capacity-building projects is also key, the Minister said, explaining that these resources would enable upgrades to roads, ports, and hospitality facilities while supporting community-led adaptation initiatives.

Urging diaspora support, he said there is potential for joint ventures in coastal restoration, financing vehicles for resilience projects, and knowledge exchanges that translate global best practices into locally meaningful strategies.

Minister Bartlett said that Jamaicans living overseas also have a role to play as influencers, helping to manage perception, restore confidence, and market Jamaica to diversify and expand visitor markets.

He argued that elevating Jamaica’s resilient image would attract ecotourists, cultural travellers, and business visitors seeking climate-conscious destinations.