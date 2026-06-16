Diaspora One of Jamaica’s Greatest Assets – Terrelonge

State Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, says that the Jamaica diaspora remains one of the nation’s greatest assets.

He noted that through remittances, investments, philanthropy, skills transfer, mentorship and advocacy, Jamaicans overseas continue to make an invaluable contribution to national development.

“Beyond the economic impact, the diaspora serves as a powerful bridge. You are our brand ambassadors, connecting Jamaica to global markets, opportunities, expertise and networks,” he added.

The State Minister was addressing Monday’s (June 15) opening session of the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

Under the theme: ‘Diaspora Partnerships: Rebuilding a More Climate-Resilient Jamaica,’ the gathering provides a critical platform for strengthening collaboration between Jamaica and its overseas nationals as the country advances efforts to build resilience and sustainable growth.

Mr. Terrelonge outlined that the conference comes at a time when countries are navigating rapid technological, economic and environmental changes, making meaningful partnerships increasingly important.

“The theme of this conference is both timely and relevant. It reflects our collective recognition that sustainable progress cannot be achieved in isolation. Success requires partnerships, particularly with our diaspora, whose contributions to nation-building have been significant and enduring,” he pointed out.

Mr. Terrelonge encouraged participants to fully engage in the discussions and networking opportunities throughout the conference.

“Let us use this opportunity to forge new partnerships, strengthen existing relationships, and identify practical pathways for achieving our shared goal of building a more resilient Jamaica,” he said.

He maintained that the true success of the conference will be measured by the actions and outcomes that emerge from the deliberations.

“The insights generated here should inform policies, influence strategies, inspire innovation, and contribute to tangible outcomes that benefit all our people,” the Minister of State said.

Conference Chair, Earl Jarrett, welcomed delegates from across the globe and highlighted the strong turnout for the five-day event.

“Our registration figures to date show that we have more than 500 non-resident or overseas delegates, and we expect in excess of a thousand persons to pass through these halls, including local residents,” he informed.

Mr. Jarrett said the significant participation demonstrates the enduring bond between Jamaicans overseas and their homeland.

“The fact that so many of you have decided to come and make the investment by joining Jamaica this time, given the global economic and social challenges, including rising travel costs, your attendance is a powerful statement of your commitment to Jamaica,” he said.

He further underscored the role of the conference as a forum for dialogue, engagement and problem-solving.

“The intent was not for the conference to be a one-way channel for beautiful presentations, but rather as a forum for dialogue, active engagement and decisive outcomes,” Mr. Jarrett stated.

“Nobody will be preaching at you. It will be a full dialogue between our family of Jamaicans, local and abroad,” he added.

The conference, which runs from June 15 to 18, brings together members of the Jamaican diaspora, government officials, private sector representatives, development partners and youth leaders to explore solutions aimed at strengthening Jamaica’s resilience and advancing national development.