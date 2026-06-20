Diaspora Members Upbeat About Gov’t Initiatives

Members of the Jamaican Diaspora are voicing strong support for the Government’s ongoing initiatives to improve business conditions and strengthen key sectors, including healthcare, tourism, and security.

This positive sentiment was prominently highlighted during the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre from June 15 to 17.

During the conference, attendees commended the Government’s efforts to streamline business operations and reduce bureaucratic hurdles.

Jamaican-born businesswoman and Miami, Florida–based resident, Doreen Thaxter, underscored the importance of safety and security, stating: “Safety and the feeling of being able to move around, to sleep well at night… nothing beats that.”

Mrs. Thaxter has already begun the process of returning to Jamaica, reflecting a growing trend among members of the diaspora who are considering relocation to their homeland.

Valerie Brown, who travelled from Ontario, Canada, attended the conference specifically to learn about advancements in healthcare.

She emphasised that access to quality healthcare remains a top priority for many Jamaicans overseas contemplating returning.

“I loved everything I was hearing from Health [and Wellness] Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, and his team at the conference. Healthcare and access to health services are the most important things for me,” Ms. Brown stated.

Businessman and web developer from Atlanta, Ralston Brown, expressed his excitement about the opportunities available in Jamaica for members of the diaspora, underscoring the potential for investment and growth in the country.

District of Columbia, USA, resident and Jamaican national, Donya Gordon, shared that she was most impressed with the presentations on health and tourism during the conference.

Government officials also used the opportunity to address members of the diaspora, outlining the progress being made across various sectors.

Dr. Tufton reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to improving healthcare access and quality.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that every Jamaican has access to the healthcare they need, especially in emergencies,” he stated.

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, underscored the pivotal role of tourism in driving Jamaica’s economic recovery and future growth.

“Tourism is not just about numbers… it’s about creating a sustainable environment for our people and visitors alike,” he remarked, as he emphasised the Government’s initiatives to enhance the visitor experience and attract more tourists.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, highlighted the significant strides made in reducing crime rates.

“We are… ensuring the safety of our citizens and visitors. Our focus is on creating a secure environment that fosters growth and development,” he declared.

The conference, held under the theme ‘Diaspora Partnerships: Rebuilding a More Resilient Jamaica’, provided a platform for Jamaicans overseas to engage with government officials, explore ongoing improvements, and share their hopes for a brighter future.

State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, noted that as the Government continues to implement reforms aimed at enhancing business conditions and improving public services, positive feedback from the diaspora reflects a renewed optimism about the country’s future.

“With ongoing collaboration and investment from Jamaicans abroad, there is hope for a stronger, more resilient Jamaica in the years to come,” he added.