Diaspora Members Encouraged to Support School Rehabilitation and Student Assistance Initiatives

Members of the Jamaican diaspora are being encouraged to support school rehabilitation and student assistance initiatives, as recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

The call came from Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford, during a plenary session on ‘Connecting, Engaging and Empowering the Youth Diaspora for National Development’, at the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, on June 16.

Ms. Crawford outlined several practical ways in which overseas Jamaicans can contribute to rebuilding efforts, while helping students prepare for the new academic year.

The State Minister pointed out that the graduation season presents an opportunity for members of the diaspora to provide meaningful support to young people through scholarships, grants and educational awards.

“You can visit a school in the community you are from or any other school across Jamaica. You can say to the principal, ‘I want to give back in a tangible way. Graduation is coming up. Could I do an award in my name’?” she said.

Ms. Crawford suggested that assistance could take the form of tuition grants, book grants, tablets and other educational resources that can help students to continue their academic journey.

Additionally, she highlighted the ongoing work being undertaken to restore schools damaged during Hurricane Melissa.

“Quite a number of them, more than 600 of them were damaged following the passage of Hurricane Melissa. Through our ministry and the National Education Trust (NET), we have been working aggressively to have the schools repaired. But, of course, we still need your help,” the State Minister said.

Ms. Crawford noted that even modest contributions can assist schools and communities as rebuilding efforts continue.

“So, if you see a school and you want to give back, even before you go, you can stop by. You can offer two bags of cement, a load of marl. You never know where your small help can go,” she said.

The State Minister encouraged members of the diaspora to identify opportunities to assist schools and students in their communities, stressing that every contribution can make a difference.

“No act of kindness, however small, is ever wasted,” Ms. Crawford said.