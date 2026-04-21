Diaspora Members Called on to Provide Greater Support to Education Sector

There is a call for members of the diaspora to provide greater support to the education sector through the Hurricane Melissa Recovery Fund, administered by the National Education Trust (NET).

Director of Donor and Partnership Management at the Trust, Keisha Johnson, made the plea while speaking at a recent cheque handover ceremony at Glenmuir High School in Clarendon.

She highlighted the critical role of partnerships in rebuilding and strengthening schools impacted by the hurricane.

Mrs. Johnson explained that the Hurricane Melissa Recovery Fund was established to mobilise financial support for schools affected by the passage of the storm, noting that the initiative goes beyond repairing damaged infrastructure and includes replacing essential resources and providing psychosocial support to students and staff as part of a comprehensive recovery effort.

“We have the Hurricane Melissa Recovery Fund, facilitated by the Miami Foundation, and all of our donors from the United States can give through them and receive their tax receipts,” she said.

“That is a big thing. We extended that to Canada, as well, through our partnership with the People’s Bridge Foundation, allowing Canadian donors to also contribute and benefit from tax receipting,” Mrs. Johnson said.

She emphasised that accountability, integrity, and transparency are core values guiding the NET’s operations.

According to Mrs. Johnson, the organisation works closely with donors to ensure that contributions align with the actual needs of schools, fostering relationships that are mutually beneficial rather than prescriptive.

The Director underscored NET’s role as a bridge between donors and the education sector, encouraging individuals and organisations to “check NET first” when considering philanthropic efforts in education.

She explained that the agency supports both infrastructure development and the mobilisation of resources to address gaps not immediately covered by government funding.

In an interview with JIS News, Mrs. Johnson noted that NET conducts thorough needs assessments before any project is undertaken. She explained that site visits, verification processes, and independent quotations are part of the system to ensure that all requests are legitimate and supported by evidence.

She further pointed out that NET manages the full lifecycle of projects, from initial agreements to implementation and reporting. Formal agreements are established with donors to guarantee clarity and accountability, while continuous monitoring ensures transparency and allows contributors to track the impact of their donations.

The Director also highlighted the organisation’s “Adopt-a-School” approach, which matches donors with schools based on shared interests and priorities.

This collaborative process involves both the donors and the schools in decision-making, ensuring alignment and avoiding situations where support is either imposed or misdirected.

She commended both local and overseas Jamaicans for their contributions, so far, and urged even greater participation.

“You cannot go wrong with supporting education. You are investing in the future of your country, in human capital, and in making Jamaica the place to live, work, do business, and raise families,” she said.