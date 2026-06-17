Diaspora Honouree Urges Jamaicans Abroad to Stay Connected with Homeland

Recipient of the 2026 Governor-General’s Diaspora Achievement Award, Dr. Richard White, has urged Jamaicans abroad to remain connected to their homeland, even as they strive for excellence in their adopted countries.

“Do not cast aside your roots, your heritage, your culture, or your people,” Dr. White declared, speaking on behalf of this year’s seven diaspora awardees during the presentation ceremony at the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Monday (June 15).

The other honourees are Asha Richards (United States); Kristina McPherson and Lisa Rutty (Canada); Karl Samuels (United Kingdom); Dr. Nicoleen Johnson (People’s Republic of China); and Dr. Sandra Colly-Durand (France).

In his address, Dr. White, who resides in the United States, highlighted three core virtues that he believes define members of the Jamaican Diaspora: a love of humanity, faithfulness to their roots, and a steadfast commitment to good citizenship.

He emphasised that their Jamaican heritage is their greatest strength, providing the foundation upon which they may build and, in time, uplift others.

“No matter how far the winds of life have taken us, we are grounded in one shared conviction, that wherever we are planted in this world, we carry Jamaica with us,” Dr. White affirmed.

The honouree urged Jamaicans to carry with them, wherever they go, the dignity and grace instilled by their homeland.

“Move towards excellence in everything that we do, regardless of where we are,” Dr. White encouraged.

He further emphasised the importance of being lawful and upright citizens, serving as true ambassadors of Jamaica.

“Remember what we were taught – to respect law, honour authority, and live with integrity… people who carry Jamaica’s name, must carry it with honour. We are the ambassadors, not merely residents of these countries. We are ambassadors that are accountable to something greater than ourselves,” Dr. White underscored.

Dr. White received the Governor-General’s Award in recognition of his more than four decades of service in advancing education and expanding access to social services.