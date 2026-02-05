Diaspora Elections to Proceed as Planned; Terrelonge Affirms Support for Transparent, Inclusive Process

Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, the Honourable Alando Terrelonge, says the 2026 elections for membership to the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC) and its youth arm (GJDYC) are moving forward as scheduled with the full support of the Foreign Ministry.

Voting is set to take place online at connectmeja.com from January 28 to February 20, 2026.

Terrelonge says following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in October 2025, Electoral Committees representing the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, requested a pause in the elections to prioritise and organise relief and recovery efforts in support of Jamaica.

That decision, he said, was respected by the Government in recognition of the immediate needs on the ground.

“As Jamaica transitions from emergency response to rebuilding, members of the Diaspora have signalled their readiness to move forward with the elections. The Electoral Committees have worked diligently to realign the process and are now well-positioned to continue with the elections and the important work ahead. This process is not about checking a box or holding a symbolic vote. It is about ensuring that there are systems in place to help channel Diaspora support into real, measurable outcomes for Jamaica,” the Minister continued.

He says the strength of the process is further reflected in the record level of participation in the 2026 election cycle.

A total of 51 candidates are contesting seats across the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, representing the highest number of candidates ever recorded in a GJDC election.

“This unprecedented level of engagement demonstrates strong confidence in the Councils and a clear willingness among Jamaicans in the Diaspora to serve”, Terrelonge explained.

The State Minister says the Government of Jamaica has long maintained a structured approach to engaging the Jamaican Diaspora, underpinned by established mechanisms and policy frameworks.

This includes the creation of a dedicated Diaspora Affairs Department within the Ministry to strengthen linkages with Jamaicans overseas and to provide a focal point for sustained engagement.

“The GJDC and GJDYC are core organs accounted for in our National Diaspora Policy. They serve as formal mechanisms for enhancing collaboration between Jamaicans at home and abroad in sectors such as education, health, culture, the environment, economic development and citizen security, among others. These formal mechanisms put in place by the Government reflects a commitment to harnessing the expertise, resources and valued contributions of the global Jamaica Diaspora. These Councils are therefore not intended to replace or diminish the wide network of independent Jamaican Diaspora organisations operating globally but serve as organised platforms for engagement that facilitate consistent and structured dialogue. The Government will therefore maintain its commitment to a structured, transparent, credible and inclusive approach to Diaspora engagement”, the State Minister added.

In addressing recent commentary seeking to undermine the voting process, Minister Terrelonge said diverse views are a healthy and necessary part of democratic discourse but cautioned against efforts to disrupt or discredit legitimate and transparent processes.

“While diverse views are healthy for democratic governance, it is deeply concerning when attempts are made to disrupt or discredit a legitimate and transparent process through mischief, misinformation and propaganda. At a time when our Diaspora is united around the shared task of rebuilding Jamaica as one family, calls for disengagement are disingenuous and without merit”, said Terrelonge.

The Minister is urging all eligible Jamaicans overseas to participate in the process, vote and remain active partners in shaping Jamaica’s future.