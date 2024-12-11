Design Consultant Being Sought for Proposed Museum In Morant Bay

The procurement process to engage the services of a consulting firm to design a museum at the old courthouse in Morant Bay, St. Thomas, is under way.

Member of Parliament (MP) for St. Thomas Eastern, Dr. Michelle Charles, made the disclosure during her contribution to the 2024/25 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (December 10).

Dr. Charles informed that the tendering process, which was international, solicited bidders from Jamaica and overseas.

“The tender process closed on November 11, 2024. A Technical Committee that was formed to evaluate the bids is expected to complete the evaluation process by December 12, 2024,” she stated.

Dr. Charles added that the design component is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2025/26.

Once the design is completed and approved, the project will advance to the second phase, which entails procuring construction management services.

“The residents of St. Thomas Eastern know that… we are a Government they can depend on, and I say to the residents, don’t hide your light under a bushel. Hold it up and show the world that your light is shining,” Dr. Charles said.