Design Briefs Completed for 101 Health Centres Earmarked for Rehabilitation

Design briefs have been completed for 101 health centres earmarked for rehabilitation under Phase Two of the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Hurricane Health Response Programme.

This was disclosed by State Minister, Hon. Krystal Lee, who indicated that the next step will be the completion of construction drawings and Bills of Quantities, with the tendering process for the repair works expected to commence on a phased basis between late September and October.

She made the announcement during the handover of inter-agency reproductive health and midwifery kits by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) at the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) Warehouse in Freeport, Montego Bay, on Tuesday (August 11).

Ms. Lee explained that the Hurricane Health Response Programme was established by the Ministry in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa and is being implemented through three phases: relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

“Phase one of the programme is completed. That focused on restoring essential services at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels; protecting the population from disease outbreaks; and providing psychosocial support to affected communities and healthcare workers,” she informed.

The State Minister emphasised that the rebuilding effort is aimed at doing more than simply restoring health facilities to their pre-hurricane condition.

“As we rebuild and recover, we must recognise that recovery is not a one-time event… neither is it simply about restoring what existed before. It is about building stronger, more resilient healthcare systems capable of withstanding future shocks,” she added.

Ms. Lee said the Government’s vision remains the creation of a healthcare system that is accessible, responsive and resilient, and capable of meeting the evolving needs of Jamaicans.

She noted that strengthening the resilience of the health system has become increasingly critical as climate-related events grow in frequency and intensity.

“We must continue to strengthen emergency preparedness, protect essential health services, and expand access to quality maternal and reproductive healthcare, particularly for our most vulnerable populations,” the State Minister said.