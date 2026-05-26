Deputy Prime Minister Commends Chetwood Primary’s Century of Excellence

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, has commended Chetwood Memorial Primary School in Montego Bay, St. James, for its century-long tradition of academic excellence, discipline, and character development.

Speaking during the school’s Grand Gala at Hotel Grand-A-View in St. James on Sunday (May 24), he noted that the institution has stood as a beacon of quality education in Montego Bay and the wider parish for the past 100 years.

Dr. Chang pointed out that, although Chetwood Primary is a relatively small institution, it has consistently produced outstanding, top-performing students over the years.

He commended Principal, Garvin Atkinson, along with the staff, Parent-Teachers’ Association (PTA), and the wider Roman Catholic Church community, for upholding the institution’s longstanding tradition of excellence.

Dr. Chang also paid tribute to the Franciscan Sisters and Father Chetwood, whose vision and dedication laid the foundation for the school’s enduring legacy.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised the vital role of primary education in shaping young lives, particularly for vulnerable students who may lack access to costly preparatory institutions.

“Education, for us, has to be transformative,” he said, noting that the institution was founded to deliver quality learning and create opportunities for children to realise their dreams and ambitions.

Dr. Chang further praised the school for fostering discipline, order, and strong relationships between students and teachers, at a time when conflicts within schools have become an increasing concern.

“What’s clear is that we have never heard of this in Chetwood; and when you go to Chetwood, the order is there, and there is a sense of camaraderie between the teachers [and] the students,” he said.

Dr. Chang argued that institutions such as Chetwood Memorial Primary serve as exemplary models for the wider education system.

“We have to work towards rebuilding where we have had weaknesses emerging and use the example of Chetwood to lay the foundation of transformation of our entire education system,” he said.

The Gala commemorating Chetwood Memorial Primary School’s 100th anniversary was themed ‘A Century of Stars Illuminating the Future’.

It marked the final activity of the institution’s centennial celebrations, which began last year.

Originally scheduled for October 2025, the event was postponed following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, which impacted sections of the island.

In congratulating the institution on its milestone, Dr. Chang expressed confidence that the school will continue to nurture future generations through quality education and strong character development.