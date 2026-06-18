Deputy Prime Minister Affirms Government’s Commitment to Public Safety

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says the Government will continue its efforts to strengthen public safety and build safer communities across Jamaica through collaboration with key stakeholders.

“Several generations of Jamaicans have never experienced a country where crime is not defined as a future daily life. They are beginning to experience it now. Our responsibility is to ensure that it’s not a temporary achievement,” he said.

Dr. Chang was speaking during the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St. James, on Tuesday (June 16).

The National Security segment focused on Jamaica’s progress in reducing crime, ongoing police transformation initiatives, and government investment in national security, while highlighting opportunities for diaspora engagement to support public safety efforts.

Minister Chang highlighted the importance of partnerships among government agencies, law enforcement, and communities.

“Security and public safety are not the responsibility of the police alone. They are shared responsibilities. They require government, communities, businesses, churches, schools, parents, and citizens to work together in pursuit of a common goal; that is why our mission remains clear. Working together, we continue to build a safe community with all,” he stressed, while encouraging members of Jamaica’s Diaspora to help create safer and more secure communities.

Dr. Chang noted that respect for public rights remains a fundamental principle of policing.

“We will work in collaboration with communities and their stakeholders [to establish an orderly system] that is acceptable to the wider society and respects the rights of every generation,” he said.

Addressing the role of technology and modernisation in national security, Dr. Chang explained that investments in technology have significantly enhanced the work of the security forces.

The Government has established a state-of-the-art forensic pathology suite, described as the best in the Caribbean, to strengthen criminal investigations.

The facility enables the police to collect and analyse evidence from crime scenes more efficiently, helping to identify offenders quickly and prosecute them more effectively.

Dr. Chang further stated that with the introduction of the e-ticketing system and the deployment of more officers on the roads, motor accidents have declined.

“We are [embracing advanced] technology… and it has made a significant difference. This is the way forward, and we will continue investing in the modern equipment our police officers need,” he said.