Deputy Commissioner Says JCF Remains Committed to Reducing Murders

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) remains committed to realising its goal of keeping murders across Jamaica below the 500 mark in 2026.

Head of the Strategic Operations Portfolio for the JCF, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Warren Clarke, gave the reassurance while delivering remarks during a meeting with divisional commanders from Area 4 at Harman Barracks in Kingston, on Friday (June 12).

He noted that the divisions in Area 4 did well in the first quarter, but they “are having some bumps”. However, he is hopeful by the recent launch of the Area’s 60-day Iron Shield initiative which will ramp up security presence and target offenders.

“We are going to be walking back the numbers to put us on the right trajectory for this sub-500. We owe it to the citizens of Jamaica,” DCP Clarke affirmed.

According to statistics published by the Constabulary, 251 murders were recorded in Jamaica from January 1 to June 13, 2026.

The country is aiming to bring Jamaica’s average murder rate down to 15 per 100,000, below the regional average of approximately 16 to 17 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

“In 2025 we ended at 23 murders per capita…and that is one of the reasons why we are very anxious to get this below the regional average,” DCP Clarke said.

He pointed out that Jamaica has done well in recent years, reducing murders from a peak of 63 per 100,000.

The Strategic Operations Head expressed confidence in the members of the JCF to achieve continued reduction.

“We are very, very confident that you have the know-how, you have the courage, and you have the leadership acumen to deliver to the citizens of the country [and] the Government, sub-500 murders for 2026,” he affirmed.