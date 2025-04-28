| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag
Advertisement
TAJ – Property Tax

Department of Correctional Services 50th Anniversary Church Service (PHOTOS)

April 28, 2025
2019/20 State of the Nation Debate
Share
Department of Correctional Services 50th Anniversary Church Service (PHOTOS)
Photo: Mark Bell
Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn (left); Commissioner of Corrections, Brigadier Radgh Mason (centre); and Custos Rotulorum for Kingston, Hon. Steadman Fuller, participate in the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) 50th anniversary church service at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity in downtown Kingston on Sunday (April 27).

The Full Story

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn (centre), along with (from left) Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Allison Stone Roofe; Chief Technical Director, Shauna Trowers; Commissioner of Corrections, Brigadier Radgh Mason; and Custos Rotulorum for Kingston, Hon. Steadman Fuller, raise their voices in song during the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) 50th anniversary church service at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity in downtown Kingston on Sunday (April 27).
Last Updated: April 28, 2025