Denbigh Showground Comes Alive from August 1-3

The Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon, will come alive from Friday (August 1) to Sunday (August 3) for the 71st staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show.

This year’s event, under the theme ‘A New Era: Overcoming Challenges, Building Resilience, Securing Our Future’, is expected to attract more than 60,000 patrons over the three-day staging.

Gates will open at 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. each day and will feature various competitions such as livestock, champion farmer, farm queen, youth in agriculture and parish pavilion; themed villages; and agricultural and horticultural displays.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Chief Executive Officer at the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), Derron Grant, said the largest number of animals to date will be on display.

“Persons can expect to see over 450 animals, and I think this is the first we have had this capacity of animals. Small ruminants will account for the majority and we also have cattle,” he pointed out.

He informed that the ornamental and horticultural village has been relocated to accommodate more suppliers.

Thirteen parishes will vie for the highly coveted Rudolph Burke Trophy in the Parish Pavillion competition.

“Kingston and St. Andrew are counted as one. It is a competition where each parish tries to put on the best display and compete based on listed criteria, including educational input, adaptable technology and how displays are organised, as well as home economics and social services,” Mr. Grant informed.

In addition to the displays and competitions, a nightly entertainment package has been organised for the event.

This includes the Denbigh Good Vibes Party on August 1, featuring DJs Kurt Riley, Renaissance and Jhonny Cool; the National Farm Queen Competition on August 2; and the Denbigh Hi-Pro Gospel Extravaganza on August 3 with George Nooks, Pastor Carlene Davis, Sister Pat and other gospel artistes.

Mr. Grant said that in addition to the record number of exhibitors and numerous sponsors the event has secured support from various ministries, departments and agencies.

To access tickets for groups, persons can visit the JAS head office at 67 Church Street, downtown Kingston.

Individual tickets will only be available at the location on event days.