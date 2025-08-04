Denbigh a Key Driver in the Advancement of Agriculture

The annual Denbigh show has been a key driver in the advancement of agriculture in Jamaica, serving as a platform for showcasing innovation, and educating farmers and the public about modern agricultural practices, says Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) President, Owen Dobson.

Addressing Friday’s (Aug. 1) staging of the Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in May Pen, Clarendon, Mr. Dobson said he is “overjoyed” that the event is back to its three-day staging this year after a one day show in 2024 due to the impact of hurricane Beryl.

He said that the entity continues to work with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining and other stakeholders to “build back agriculture stronger” in the aftermath of the hurricane.

“Hurricane Beryl truly [dampened] our spirits but we were able to come out on top,” he told the gathering.

“We continue to push boundaries and we remain resilient,” he added.

Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, in his address, hailed Denbigh for continuing to showcase the “best of Jamaican agriculture and rural enterprise.”

He called on Jamaicans to continue to support the country’s farmers “so that we can move up the value chain, make our production more efficient, make it more profitable, make it more globally competitive.”

Mayor of May Pen, Councillor Joel Williams, for his part, said that farmers continue to be a “beacon of hope for the people of Jamaica. Let us give them all the support they need, because if we’re going to pull ourselves from the many challenges that we face as a nation, our farmers have to be part of our development,” he said.