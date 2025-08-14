Denbigh 71 Hailed A Success

The 71st staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show has been hailed as a significant success, fulfilling its mandate in highlighting the strength and resilience of Jamaica’s agricultural sector.

Speaking to JIS News, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organising entity, the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), Derron Grant, said that the three-day event effectively showcased the theme, ‘A New Era: Overcoming Challenges, Building Resilience, Securing Our Future’ to a wide audience.

“I think that this year Denbigh achieved its mandate in communicating to Jamaicans the importance of the agricultural sector and the work that the Ministry [of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining] along with its agencies, has been doing in terms of building a more reliant sector to secure the future,” Mr. Grant said.

He noted that the booths from the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and Jamaica 4-H Clubs, in addition to the Ministry of Agriculture and JAS Village, displayed the tenacity of the sector in combatting issues related to climate change, praedial larceny and sustainable agriculture.

At the parish level, Mr. Grant noted that models of the various practices being undertaken to tackle some of the major challenges in the agriculture sector were also on show at Denbigh.

“So, all in all, it was a very good show, it was very successful,” Mr. Grant said.

The three-day event, held at the Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon, from August 1 to 3, saw a strong turnout of patrons, and a significant increase in exhibitors and sponsors.

This year’s show saw a record of more than 450 animals on display in the livestock area. There was a notable increase in the small ruminants display, especially sheep, which Mr. Grant said, points to “a push in the right direction in terms of diversification in the agriculture sector”.

The JAS implemented new initiatives to ensure the participation of farmers in keeping with the call by Agriculture Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, for the stakeholders to be the focus of Denbigh this year.

For the first time, 500 farmers received complimentary three-day passes and transportation was subsidised for farmers across the country to attend Denbigh.

The event also provided numerous training and seminar opportunities for farmers through partnerships with various organisations and agencies such as the Small Ruminants Association, the Public Procurement Association, RADA and title sponsors Hi-Pro.

“I must point out as well that the Youth in Agriculture Village that is implemented by our partner, the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, had a number of seminars targeting youth, engaging them to be a part of the agricultural sector,” Mr. Grant told JIS News.

Acknowledging some operational gaps, such as delays caused by on-site parking challenges and the need to improve wayfinding for patrons traversing the large showground, he said there are plans to introduce a virtual map next year where patrons can scan a QR code to navigate the venue.

“So, we are in the process of looking for a partner to do that, because the showground is so big and we did so many signs, but persons still couldn’t find where they were going. So, that is where we want to take it,” Mr. Grant told JIS News.

The JAS is also looking to have discussions with the Agriculture Ministry and sponsors to expand the livestock barn capacity to accommodate the growing number of animal exhibitors.

“Denbigh is not an event; it’s a national tradition,” Mr. Grant said, expressing his gratitude to the sponsors, exhibitors, and patrons.

“We just want to improve it year over year so that we can also show the resilience and the strength of the Jamaican agriculture sector,” he said.