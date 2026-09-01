Democracy Must Remain Human-Centred – Prime Minister Holness

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has emphasised that while technology is transforming the way parliaments operate, it must never replace human judgement or compromise the dignity that lies at the core of democracy.

Speaking during the opening ceremony for the 48th Regional Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Caribbean, Americas and Atlantic (CAA) Region, at Moon Palace Jamaica in St. Ann on Monday (August 31), Dr. Holness said parliamentarians across the Caribbean and the wider Commonwealth are operating in a digital age in which citizens expect instant access to information and real-time responses from their leaders.

However, he pointed out that even as parliaments modernise, they must remain grounded in the principles of representation, deliberation and public trust, stressing that “technology must remain the servant of democracy, not its master”.

The Prime Minister said Parliament is the institution through which democracy finds expression, serving as the forum where competing ideas are debated, governments are held accountable, laws are enacted and public resources are authorised on behalf of citizens.

As such, he noted that strong parliaments are the foundation of modern democracy and that this strength must not be sacrificed in the rush to digitise.

In illustrating how rapidly the landscape has evolved, Dr. Holness noted that commercial mobile phones were once so large they had to be carried in a suitcase, and parliamentary rules strictly limited their use within legislative chambers.

However, he noted that today, legislatures such as the United Kingdom’s House of Commons have amended their standing orders to permit the use of mobile phones, while discussions are taking place around the world on live-streaming proceedings from parliamentary chambers and committee meetings.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that Caribbean parliaments in Barbados, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, and other jurisdictions are facing similar pressures, as they are increasingly being called upon to integrate emerging technologies and digital platforms into their operations.

“The challenge before us is larger than simply digitising Parliament. The challenge before us is how do we incorporate technology as a kind of renewal of the parliamentary process but, at the same time, preserve representative democracy,” Dr. Holness maintained.

He added that technology can make parliamentary proceedings more accessible to citizens, enhance communication with constituents, and strengthen legislative research and committee work.

While noting that artificial intelligence can significantly accelerate information gathering and the drafting of documents, Dr. Holness emphasised that there must be a clear line between using such tools and outsourcing democracy to them.

“Efficiency is valuable, and I am the greatest proponent of efficiency. [However, democracy] must preserve the dignity of the people,” the Prime Minister further underscored.