Demerit Point System Takes Effect October 1

The Demerit Point System under the Road Traffic Act, 2018 and Road Traffic Regulations, 2022, will take effect on October 1, 2026.

Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday (June 25) at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices.

“It is important to note that implementation of the Demerit Point System was previously suspended to provide additional time for compliance. That period is now ending. Effective September 30, 2026, the suspension will cease, and from October 1, 2026, the system will be fully operational, and a zero-tolerance approach will be adopted towards traffic violations, particularly those that endanger lives and undermine road safety,” he said.

Minister Vaz said motorists who settle their outstanding traffic tickets and become compliant on or before September 30, 2026, will not be adversely affected by the commencement of the system.

“This period provides an opportunity to regularise records, settle outstanding tickets, and ensure compliance with the law,” he noted.

The Demerit Point System is a road safety measure aimed at strengthening efforts to reduce traffic violations, improve driver accountability and save lives.

Drivers begin with zero demit points. When drivers commit traffic offences, such as speeding, points are added, not taken away, and a licence is suspended for an accumulation of 10 demit points or over.

The number of points accumulated determines the suspension period of a driver’s licence. After the suspension period ends, the points reset to zero.

The Minister said that the system is intended to promote compliance with the Road Traffic Act and deter repeat offenders.

“It is not intended as a punitive measure but as a road safety tool that encourages responsible driving and helps reduce dangerous behaviour on our roads,” he pointed out.

The Transport Minister said the operationalisation of the Demerit Point System marks a major milestone in the modernisation of road traffic enforcement and the promotion of responsible road use across Jamaica.

“It is no secret that, existing on our roads, we have several drivers with hundreds of tickets outstanding who have not had their licence suspended and are the main perpetrators of reckless and lawless behaviours on our roads,” he pointed out.

As of June 24, 2026, a total of 136 persons lost their lives in 122 road crashes. Excessive speeding, reckless driving, improper overtaking, driving under the influence, distracted driving, and other dangerous behaviours continue to contribute to serious collisions, injuries, and fatalities.

The Minister is imploring all motorists to use the remaining weeks before implementation to check their records, settle outstanding matters, and ensure that their licences and vehicle documents are in order.

“Jamaicans will recall that previous compliance initiatives allowed motorists who cleared eligible outstanding tickets to avoid the transfer of demerit points into the new regime. We therefore encourage all motorists to take advantage of the remaining time and not wait until enforcement begins,” he urged.

Implementation of the Demerit Point System involves partnership with the Island Traffic Authority (ITA), Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).