December 1 To 7 Is Disabilities Awareness Week

Disabilities Awareness Week is being observed from December 1 to 7 under the theme ‘Inclusion in Action: Connecting Communities for a Better Tomorrow’.

The annual observance serves as an opportunity to highlight the achievements of persons with disabilities, address challenges and underscore the importance of accessibility in all aspects of life including education, employment, healthcare, transportation, and community engagement.

Executive Director of Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD), Dr. Christine Hendricks, said that Disabilities Awareness Week 2024 will be a transformative event, bringing together individuals, communities and organisations to celebrate inclusion, promote accessibility, and foster a deeper understanding of the lived experiences of people with disabilities.

“We are committed to creating a more inclusive and equitable society for all Jamaicans,” she said, while pointing out that this year’s theme underscores the need for tangible actions, not just words, to break down barriers and ensure that individuals with disabilities can fully participate in all aspects of society.

“The theme reflects our collective responsibility to create spaces where every Jamaican, regardless of ability, can thrive,” she added.

The highlight of the week is a trade show, which will be hosted by the JCPD on Tuesday (December 3) at the Police Officers Club, 34 Hope Road, Kingston, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

December 3 is also celebrated globally as International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

The trade show will also be used to officially launch the ‘I Am Able’ campaign, an initiative of Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. that celebrates the diverse abilities of individuals with disabilities and advocates for a more inclusive society.

Disabilities Awareness Week aims to amplify the voices of people with disabilities and drive conversations about equal opportunities and social inclusion.