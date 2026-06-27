Debate on Proposed Mediation Act to Begin June 30 in House of Representatives

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Delroy Chuck, has announced that debate on the proposed Mediation Act is scheduled to begin in the House of Representatives on June 30.

The Act is aimed at strengthening Jamaica’s approach to alternative dispute resolution by expanding access to mediation services within communities nationwide.

Minister Chuck says once the legislation is passed, the Government intends to roll out mediation services islandwide, with Justices of the Peace (JPs) playing a central role in educating citizens and fostering peaceful dispute resolution.

Speaking during a virtual JP Sensitisation Session on Thursday (June 25), Mr. Chuck noted that the Act has been several years in the making.

He advised that the legislation will also establish the legal framework for Jamaica to ratify the Singapore Convention on Mediation, formally known as the United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation.

“Most importantly, we are going to establish community mediation, where I want all of our JPs, pastors, teachers, and stakeholders to be key participants. I will be depending on Justices of the Peace not only to sensitise citizens about mediation but also to take part and receive training as mediators. Those who are willing and capable can be certified, becoming peacemakers across Jamaica,” Mr. Chuck said.

Meanwhile, the Minister stated that the Government intends to establish three key areas of mediation: community mediation, court-directed mediation, and international mediation.

Mr. Chuck explained that the objective is to position Jamaica as a regional mediation hub, enabling parties from across the Caribbean, Latin America, and beyond to resolve disputes locally.

The Minister also announced plans to collaborate with parish JP associations as mediation service providers, adding that once the legislation is passed, he will meet with them to outline their role in expanding services islandwide.