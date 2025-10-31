Death Toll from Hurricane Melissa Rises to 19

The Government has confirmed that the death toll from Category Five Hurricane Melissa has risen to 19.

Addressing Friday’s (October 31) Special Press Briefing at Jamaica House, Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, said she has received credible reports indicating that four additional bodies may need to be retrieved in Westmoreland and one in St. Elizabeth.

“We do not count the numbers until the JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force) has been able to go to the site and retrieve the body and confirm it. So we’re still at 19 confirmed… but we do expect that that number will change today,” she informed.

Minister Morris Dixon shared that the Government is devastated to know that 19 citizens have lost their lives, noting that every loss is a huge tragedy.

“I know that these numbers are distressing but know that we’re doing our best to retrieve the bodies and provide support to those families that need it,” she assured.

Dr. Morris Dixon encouraged Jamaicans to offer prayers for those in affected areas and for the families mourning the loss of loved ones.

“It is never easy to lose a loved one. But to lose a loved one and also to be in this state where all around you is devastation, is even harder,” she said.

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has dedicated a helicopter to recover bodies of Hurricane Melissa victims.

