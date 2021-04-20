Death Has Robbed Us of The Fine Talent of Michael Sharpe says PM Holness

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of prominent media professional and veteran broadcast journalist Michael Sharpe, who died this morning, in hospital.

Death has robbed this nation of a fine talent and an affable journalist whose contribution to media has been etched in the history of our nation.

Michael, as a journalist, ushered the country through several turning points in Jamaica’s history. He was a fixture in media and Jamaican journalism for almost 40 years.

His passion in covering Parliamentary affairs in the 1990s is legendary; he created news content programmes such as Inside Gordon House and Sharpe Talk, which both informed and educated the wider Jamaican public. Many of us in Jamaica grew up on his voice as a news anchor and Parliamentary reporter. As he transitioned into television, Michael distinguished himself as an authority in news, anchoring the nightly Prime Time News. Indeed, he belongs to a generation of journalists who do more than practice journalism and public affairs – it was his way of life. He was a sharp and fearless journalist in his coverage of matters in the country, he allowed Jamaicans to tell their stories and listened to their issues. Indeed, he was a master at his craft.

As we battle COVID-19, Michael was one of the staples in the cadre of media professionals to be online and to pose questions at our virtual press conferences. He always showed up prepared.

It’s a difficult moment for the media fraternity and for Jamaica.

I join with his family, friends and media colleagues in mourning at this difficult time, the passing of Michael Sharpe.

At the time of his passing he was News Operations Manager at the Jamaica News Network, JNN at the RJR Gleaner Communications group, a lecturer, businessman and a District Constable.

May his soul rest in peace and light perpetual shine on him.