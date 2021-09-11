Deadline for SLB Jump-Start Scholarship is September 30

The Students’ Loan Bureau (SLB) is reminding persons that the deadline to apply for the Jump-Start Scholarship is September 30, 2021.

The free scholarship provides students with $300,000 to assist with tuition and other school-related expenses. It is not a student loan and, therefore, does not require repayment.

SLB Jump-Start is designed to assist financially challenged students leaving secondary school who have been accepted into a tertiary institution. The one-time award is only disbursed in the first year of the students’ studies.

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 21, must have completed secondary-level education, and are about to enter an approved tertiary institution.

They must be Jamaican nationals or naturalised citizens and should not be employed.

Applicants will be required to demonstrate a need for the scholarship, meet the matriculation requirement of the tertiary institution they are hoping to attend, and show proof of acceptance and confirmation into the institution.

They must also submit an application and financial needs form provided by the SLB.

Award recipients will be selected based on a demonstration of financial need, academic performance in external examinations, and a 500-word essay explaining how the scholarship will help to jump-start their chosen career path.

Successful applicants will be notified by the end of October 2021.

To apply, persons can email all required documents, along with their completed application and financial needs forms to info@slbja.com or drop them off at the SLB’s offices at 63-67 Knutsford Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Kingston 5.

Interested persons can retrieve the application form and additional information on the SLB website at slbja.com.