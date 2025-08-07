Deadline for NHT Construction Scholarships is August 10

The National Housing Trust (NHT) is reminding eligible students that the deadline to apply for the 2025/2026 Construction Scholarship is Sunday, August 10, 2025.

The scholarship will provide up to $1 million in funding to 25 undergraduate students pursuing degrees in Civil Engineering, Construction Management, Architecture, Urban Planning, and other construction-related disciplines at accredited local universities.

As part of the Trust’s 50th anniversary initiative, as announced by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, in his recent budget presentation, the number of scholarships will increase from 10 to 50 over two academic years – 25 for 2025/2026 and an additional 25 for 2026/2027.

Assistant General Manager of the NHT’s Human Capital Management Department, Donnetta Russell, informed JIS News that the scholarships support national development by helping to build local capacity in the construction sector.

“The goal is to alleviate the financial burden of tuition, enabling students who are passionate about careers in the construction industry to pursue their academic and professional ambitions,” said Ms. Russell, adding that “through this scholarship, we are empowering young Jamaicans with the skills necessary to support national housing priorities and build a better future”.

To be considered, applicants must be Jamaican citizens who are pursuing undergraduate degrees in construction-related fields. They should have a minimum GPA of 2.7 or a ‘B’ average, demonstrate financial need, and show a genuine passion for the construction industry.

Awardees must also agree to a bonding commitment upon receipt of the scholarship.

Application forms and full eligibility details are available at www.nht.gov.jm. All completed applications must be submitted by August 10, 2025, to nhtscholarship@nht.gov.jm.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for interviews, and final awardees will be notified in September 2025.

For additional information, persons may send an email to nhtscholarship@nht.gov.jm.