Deadline for Miss Festival Queen Competition is March 14

The deadline for the submission of applications for the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Competition is midnight on March 14, 2025.

Applications for the competition can be submitted online at https://jcdc.awardsplatform.com/.

The Festival Queen Competition, which forms part of the Emancipation and Independence celebrations, is organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC).

The competition begins with eliminations at the parish level to select a representative to compete for the prestigious title at the National Festival Queen Coronation.

Young women between the ages of 18 and 30 can enter the competition.

The age limit was recently extended to 30 by the Government.

Production Manager at the JCDC and Coordinator of the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Competition, Andrea McCurdy, told JIS News that contestants who have placed in the top three at the parish and/or national levels in previous competitions will not be allowed to re-enter.

“So, persons who have entered at the parish level, as long as they did not place in the top three, are welcome to enter again. If you end up in the top three, you are already a winner and we encourage providing opportunities for others to participate,” she added.

She emphasised that contestants who did not place should be encouraged to re-enter the competition, as they will be better prepared the next time.

“Come back and try again, you never know what might happen,” Ms. McCurdy added.

Commenting on the new age limit, she said that opening of the age range would attract a different demographic and a fresh set of women who would otherwise be excluded from the competition.

She said the competition would attract “women who are passionate and hard-working in their communities, who believe in their country and who are strong; vocal women seeking opportunities to be heard and seen”.

While the age limit has been changed, she said that the competition’s criteria remain the same.

“We are focused on how you contribute to your community, how you carry yourself, your passion for your country and your talents. It is not a beauty contest, so we are not focusing on your appearance. We are more interested in your character. We are interested in how you support your community and help build up those around you,” Ms. McCurdy said.