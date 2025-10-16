DCS to Stage Corrections Expo and Recruitment Drive in Honour of 50th Anniversary

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) will commemorate its 50th anniversary with a two-day Corrections Expo and Recruitment Drive, scheduled for October 17 to 18 at the National Arena.

The event, which is free to the public, will commence daily at 10:00 a.m. and will highlight the evolution and impact of Jamaica’s correctional services over the past 50 years.

The Expo will showcase a diverse slate of activities aimed at engaging, educating, and inspiring attendees.

Key highlights include interactive exhibits and tactical demonstrations that provide an inside look at the operations of the DCS.

As part of its rehabilitation and skills training programmes, the Department will also offer patrons the opportunity to purchase high-quality furniture, clothing, and household items crafted by inmates. The event will also feature an on-site farmers’ market offering fresh produce and locally made goods, alongside recruitment booths providing information for individuals interested in joining the correctional services.

It aims to deepen public understanding of the role corrections play in national security and community development.

The Corrections Expo is being staged with the support of key stakeholders dedicated to strengthening Jamaica’s justice system.

The Department of Correctional Services invites all Jamaicans to attend and take part in this milestone celebration.