DCS Surpasses Training Targets

For the past three years, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has been surpassing its rehabilitation and training targets, says Deputy Commissioner of Corrections, Dr. Marc Thomas.

Speaking at the recent Tamarind Farm Agricultural Day and Graduation Ceremony for inmates, in St. Catherine, the Deputy Commissioner said the courses include seedling production, greenhouse management, poultry management, layer and broiler production, and small ruminant rearing.

“Two years ago, we achieved self-sufficiency in the chicken meat we produce, meaning that all the meat we consume is produced by inmates. Once the broilers are up again at Tamarind Farm, they will once again be the centre of this success story, and continue to be self-sufficient in eggs,” he said.

Dr. Thomas, who is in charge of the rehabilitation programme at the DCS, reported that last year, more than 805,000 marketable eggs were produced or 160 per cent of institutional demand, and 20 acres of lands were recently cleared and are now under production at Richmond Farm, which is the largest single expansion in DCS history.

“The broiler units are being modernised right here at Tamarind Farm for great operational efficiency,” he said.

“Over 20 acres with drip irrigation systems have been set up all across the DCS, and last year, we did over $100 million in production, and we intend to keep growing,” he said.

For his part, Commissioner of Corrections, Brigadier (ret’d) Radgh Mason, said Agriculture Day served not only to celebrate agriculture but also to recognise the “pivotal role” it plays in the rehabilitation and reintegration efforts, and to acknowledge the progress that the DCS has made towards “our goal of institutional self-sufficiency”.

“Agriculture provides a unique and practical opportunity for us to equip the inmates in our care and also with discipline, knowledge and a pathway to meaningful rehabilitation and reintegration. None of this would be possible without the tireless efforts of those who believe in the vision. Our rehab team, all our officers, all the instructors and administrative staff – let me just thank you for your daily commitment,” the Commissioner said.

The goal of the agricultural venture is to provide inmates with valuable skills for reintegration into society and to reduce the department’s reliance on external food sources.