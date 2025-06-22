DCS Opens Recruitment and Training Centre

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) now has a state-of-the-art Recruitment and Training Centre, marking a significant investment by the Government in professionalising the correctional workforce and strengthening national security.

Speaking at the opening ceremony held at the facility’s 153-155 East Street downtown Kingston location on Friday (June 20), State Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, said the new facility is a pivotal achievement.

“Today marks yet another decisive step forward in the transformation of Jamaica’s correctional landscape,” she said.

“The opening of this new Recruitment and Training Centre is far more than a symbolic gesture; it is a signal of intent,” she added.

She said that the facility will serve as a central hub for the recruitment, development and ongoing training of correctional officers across the island, with particular focus on human rights, mental wellness, rehabilitation, and conflict resolution.

It will provide refresher and leadership training for veteran officers, ensuring continuous professional development in keeping with international best practices.

Mrs. Cuthbert Flynn noted that the new facility “is a powerful reminder that excellence begins with investment in the people.”

“Let me be clear; professionalising the correctional workforce is not optional, it is a strategic imperative…It is about raising standards and making correctional services a career that commands respect… it is about making sure that those who work behind the walls are not forgotten but are recognised as nation-builders in their own right,” she declared.

Mrs. Cuthbert Flynn said that the initiative aligns with the government’s broader National Correctional Services Policy, aimed at creating safer, more rehabilitative correctional outcomes.

Commissioner of Corrections, Brigadier (Ret’d) Radgh Mason, also welcomed the milestone, noting that the centre will streamline recruitment and set new benchmarks for training within the region.

“This centre is more than a physical structure. It is a symbol of transformation,” he said, noting that it will equip officers not just to maintain order, but to help restore lives, uphold justice, and support stronger communities.

The opening formed part of the Department’s 50th anniversary celebrations under the theme: “DCS 50th: Excellence in Securing, Rehabilitating and Reintegrating Lives for a Safer Jamaica.”