DCS Has Transformed to Place of Rehabilitation, Renewal and Empowerment – State Minister

The work of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has been hailed by Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security and Peace, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, noting that it has transformed from a place of confinement to one of rehabilitation, renewal and empowerment.

She said the Ministry, in collaboration with the DCS, remains steadfast in ensuring that programmes for rehabilitation, reintegration, and sustainability are not only maintained but are also strengthened.

The State Minister was bringing greetings on behalf of Portfolio Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, at the opening of the DCS Corrections Expo and Recruitment Drive, at the National Arena on October 17.

“Together we can continue to provide safe, secure, and empowering spaces where individuals are prepared to contribute positively to our communities,” the State Minister said.

The ceremony formed part of the national observance of Corrections Week and coincides with the 50th anniversary of the DCS, under the theme ‘Excellence in Securing, Rehabilitating & Reintegrating Lives for a Safer Jamaica’.

“In celebrating this golden anniversary, we also celebrate the Jamaican spirit of resilience, our belief in second chances, and also our understanding that each person when given opportunity can rise above their circumstances,” the State Minister said.

“The work done here by the Department of Corrections transforms not only individual lives but also contributes directly to the safety and to the growth and prosperity of our nation… . May the next 50 years continue to be defined by excellence, by innovation, by compassion, and the unwavering belief in the potential of every life you touch,” she said.

Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn argued that the theme reinforces that security is not only about enforcement but also about restoring human dignity and building productive citizens.

“The DCS understands that the true measure of success is not only the safety that is maintained within the walls but the lives positively changed and reintegrated in society,” she said.

Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn pointed out that through structured programmes, inmates are equipped with practical skills, knowledge, and confidence, in order to pursue employment or to establish businesses upon their release.

“So, whether it is in agriculture, whether it’s in craftsmanship, furniture making, painting, or any trade, the DCS demonstrates that every life holds potential, and with guidance and opportunity, transformation is possible,” she said.

The State Minister added, too, that the work being undertaken at the Tamarind Farm Correctional Centre and the Richmond Farm Correctional Centre promotes food security and sustainability.

“The Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre and the Richmond Farm Correctional Centre do more than just provide food for the inmates; they contribute to self-sufficiency, they promote economic literacy and offer an experience that empowers individuals long after they leave the facilities,” she said.

The Corrections Expo and Recruitment Drive is a two-day event aimed at showcasing innovative solutions, technologies, and services in the corrections sector, while providing recruitment opportunities for individuals interested in pursuing a career in Corrections.