DCS Celebrating 50th Anniversary with Major Modernisation Drive

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is this year advancing its modernisation programme, with several activities coinciding with the organisation’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Speaking recently during the official launch at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Marc Thomas, outlined a series of engagements aimed at enhancing the Department’s operations, including care for inmates, and infrastructure.

He disclosed that among these is an organisational reform under way, with global audit firm, Ernst and Young, leading a job-reclassification exercise.

Dr. Thomas said, consequent on this, “we will be in a much better shape to take on the challenges”.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasised that staff welfare remains a priority, noting that transportation upgrades are coming soon.

“We will be hiring three 52-seater buses to get the officers to and from work. Our officers [will] not have to take public transport,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Thomas advised that the relocation of inmates – aimed at better utilising space at correctional facilities and improving care provided to them – is expected to commence shortly.

Noting that correctional facilities are currently at 87 per cent occupancy, he said “we are looking at grouping the young inmates, the star inmates, the mentally challenged, etc.”.

Dr. Thomas also shared some of the key investments in infrastructure upgrades, to date.

Notable among these is more than $600 million in Information Technology (IT) installations, inclusive of new servers, scanners, closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, and a learning management system.

“We are really up and running and, just in a few months, we will have the latest and best equipment right across the DCS,” Dr. Thomas said.

He commended the Department’s communications team for their dedication, noting improvements to the DCS’s website, social media platforms, and internal systems.

The Deputy Commissioner also highlighted cultural initiatives being undertaken, such as the revival of the DCS Drum Corps and the introduction of a new departmental flag.

“With these strategic investments and reforms, we are building a Department of Correctional Services that is safer, more efficient, and better prepared to meet the needs of both staff and inmates,” Dr. Thomas said.

Meanwhile, the DCS will commemorate its 50th anniversary with a series of activities throughout the year.

These include a sports day on May 7 at Stadium East; the launch of a major solar project at Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre on July 31; a grand exposition on October 18 and 19 at the National Indoor Sports Centre, AND Custodial Day celebrations across all correctional facilities on October 27.

Also scheduled are an awards ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on October 28; Probation Day observances across all DCS Regions on October 29; a national symposium on October 30; a Carol Service at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity in downtown Kingston on December 11, and the annual Christmas party on December 18.