DBJ’s BIGEE Innovation Grant Expands Access to Life-Saving Diagnostics in Rural Jamaica

The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), through its Boosting Innovation, Growth and Entrepreneurship Ecosystems (BIGEE) Innovation Grant Fund, continues to transform lives of Jamaicans, through the funding of three state-of-the-art ultrasound machines for the Medical X-Ray Institute.

The machines, which have been installed in Mandeville, Manchester; Albion, St. Thomas and Old Harbour, St. Catherine, are bringing much-needed diagnostic imaging services closer to communities that have long been underserved.

Unlike traditional equipment, these innovative machines are portable and can be transported directly to patients, making access to critical healthcare more convenient.

“This initiative is ensuring that Jamaicans living in rural areas are exposed to the same high level of advanced medical services as those in the capital. With these ultrasound machines, patients no longer have to travel into Kingston to access these services, saving time, money, and in many cases, enabling earlier diagnosis and treatment,” said Lu’Shana Cheddesingh, Technical Coordinator, BIGEE as she spoke at the third and final handover and unveiling of the latest ultrasound machine at 6 West Medical operated by Dr, Jacqueline Campbell, in Old Harbour St. Catherine.

Between February and July 2025, records show that 76 patients have already benefited from the use of just two of these machines,” highlighting both the need and the immediate impact of this intervention.

Christopher Brown, Programme Manager, BIGEE, stated, “Through the BIGEE Innovation Grant Fund, the Development Bank of Jamaica is ensuring that innovation translates into real benefits for Jamaicans.

By supporting the introduction of portable ultrasound machines, we are breaking down barriers to healthcare access, particularly for those in underserved rural communities. This project is a clear demonstration of how innovation can save lives, reduce inequalities and bring essential services closer to the people who need them most.”

The Development Bank of Jamaica remains committed to ensuring that all projects funded under the BIGEE programme are not only innovative but also impactful, thereby contributing to the betterment of lives, communities and the Jamaican economy. BIGEE is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the European Union (EU).