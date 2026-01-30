Data Subjects Entitled to Know How Personal Information is Used

Jamaicans are being reminded that they have a legal right to know what personal information is held about them under the Data Protection Act and the accompanying Data Protection Regulations.

Director of Complaints Resolution and Compliance in the Office of the Information Commissioner (OIC), Andree Holness, said that while individuals may seek broad access to information held about them, the law provides a structured process for making such requests.

“The Act, along with the Data Protection Regulations 2024, prescribes a specific request form, Form 2, which clearly sets out the categories of information a data subject may request from a data controller,” Ms. Holness said during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Get the Facts’ interview.

She noted that data subjects may request information on the type of personal data held, the purpose for which it is processed, and whether it is shared with third parties as part of that processing.

Ms. Holness further explained that Sections 6 to 8 of the Data Protection Act, together with Part V and the Second Schedule, outline how and when access to personal data may be granted.

The Director added that personal data extends beyond basic identifying information such as names and dates of birth, and also includes opinions and decisions made about individuals.

The Office of the Information Commissioner continues to encourage public awareness and compliance with the Data Protection Act, emphasising that both individuals and organisations have important roles to play in safeguarding personal information.