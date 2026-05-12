Data-Driven Research Continues to Shape Social Development Agenda

Data-driven research continues to shape Jamaica’s social development agenda, with new findings underscoring both progress and persistent challenges affecting children, youth, and vulnerable groups across the island.

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), in its latest Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ), reports that evidence-based analysis remains central to the design of policies and programmes under the country’s social protection framework.

The 2025 edition of the report aligns closely with Vision 2030 Jamaica and the Medium-Term Socio-Economic Policy Framework, providing stakeholders with detailed insights into Jamaica’s evolving socio-economic landscape.

Among the most significant findings was the completion of the Violence Against Children and Youth Survey, which revealed that approximately three out of four children and youth experience some form of violence in their lifetime. The data showed 77.6 per cent of males and 77.2 per cent of females reported exposure to violence, highlighting the urgency for strengthened prevention and intervention strategies.

The report also notes progress in early-childhood development, with the 2024 Early Childhood Institutions (ECI) census completed. A total of 2,223 institutions participated, reporting overall enrolment of 104,248 children, providing a comprehensive snapshot of the sector and informing future planning and resource allocation.

Child protection services remained heavily engaged during the review period. The National Children’s Registry (NCR) received 13,918 reports of child abuse and related concerns. Through the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), 5,536 children accessed individual counselling, while 3,114 benefited from group sessions. Additionally, 6,538 parents and caregivers received counselling and parenting support.

Youth development initiatives also expanded, with 6,589 young people accessing services through the Youth and Adolescents Policy Division of the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information. Meanwhile, enrolment at the HEART/NSTA Trust reached 137,442 during the 2023/2024 fiscal year, with youth accounting for 63 per cent. A total of 55,718 certifications were awarded, supporting workforce readiness and skills development.

Support for vulnerable populations extended to the elderly and persons with disabilities. The National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), in collaboration with more than 50 partners, delivered programmes promoting active ageing, including digital and financial literacy initiatives. At the same time, 14,627 persons were registered with the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities, which advanced implementation of the Disabilities Act through updated codes of practice in education and employment.

Community development and social protection programmes also saw significant investment. The Social Development Commission disbursed 308 grants valued at $15.8 million, while the Jamaica Social Investment Fund allocated more than $3.1 billion across multiple community projects. The Community Renewal Programme, coordinated by the PIOJ, continued interventions in 100 vulnerable communities, with expansion into Westmoreland, to address rising crime.

Social assistance remained a key pillar of support, with approximately $8.3 billion distributed to beneficiaries under the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH). As of December, 240,981 persons received benefits. Additional support was provided through the Poor Relief system, assisting 16,622 individuals, while the National Insurance Scheme disbursed $1.3 billion to 139,798 beneficiaries.

On the national security front, the Government advanced legislative and operational reforms to improve safety and justice delivery. Measures included amendments to the Firearms Act, progress on the Firearms Roadmap, and continued work by the National Task Force against Trafficking in Persons.

Efforts were also focused on offender management, border security, and cybersecurity, alongside the development of a Child Rehabilitation and Social Reintegration Strategy, aimed at reducing reoffending and strengthening community safety.