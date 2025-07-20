Darlow Health Centre Renovated

Residents of Darlow and surrounding communities in Clarendon, are now accessing healthcare at the renovated Darlow Health Centre, which was completed at a cost of $5.3 million, under the Government’s Operation Refresh programme.

The initiative aims to make buildings more resilient, standardise the look and feel of health facilities, through signage and colour schemes, as well as improving areas of wait with sustainable features like solar panels for energy efficiency, air conditioning and improved sanitary conveniences for a more comfortable wait.

Speaking at the handover of the facility on July 17, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton said the renovation of the health centre demonstrates the Government’s commitment to deliver healthcare at the community level.

“We want you to use the facility and treat it as if it were yours. We want you to be proud of it, we want you to go home and talk about it, that it is upgraded, that it is a better facility, that you have air conditioning, you have clean bathrooms,” Dr. Tufton said.

“Our health centres in our communities must be that place where you look for safety and comfort and cure. [It] must be that one place where you are guaranteed a healthy, safe environment where treatment provides prevention [and] makes you feel better about yourself when you leave,” he added.

Minister Tufton further noted that part of the administration’s vision is to ensure that all health centres have a minimum standard.

He also informed of the expansion of the Mocho Health Centre, which will facilitate the provision of more doctors, services and equipment.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, Hon. Robert Morgan welcomed the renovated facility.

“Let us continue to invest in the health of our people,” he stated.

Funding for the refurbishing works was provided for by the National Health Fund (NHF), and the Health Support Fund (HSF).

Over $1 billion has been allocated for the Operation Refresh programme, and approximately 40 of 72 health centres have benefited from upgrades over the last five years.