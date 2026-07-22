CXC to Conduct Regional Sensitisation on SBA Reform

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) will be conducting sensitisation sessions across its 21-member territories to assist stakeholders with understanding the recently announced reform to its School Based Assessment (SBA) framework.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Director of Operations at CXC, Dr. Nicole Manning, said the organisation will provide additional information to help teachers, students and other stakeholders navigate the transition.

“We are aware that persons are not so familiar with the paper 32 because they may not have been so engaged. But it exists. It’s on our website,” she said.

Recently the CXC announced that candidates pursuing non-practical-based subjects will transition from the traditional SBA to Paper 032, which is conducted under examination conditions with adjustments to preserve elements of extended and reflective learning.

Candidates will receive their assessment topics approximately one month in advance and be allowed to carry reference notes to the exam.

Dr. Manning stressed that the sensitisation programme will also provide an opportunity for CXC to address questions and concerns from stakeholders across the region.

Additionally, it will issue frequently asked questions, conduct live webinars and work through local registrars to provide guidance on the reforms.

This approach is intended to ensure that students, teachers and parents are adequately informed about the changes and understand how the revised assessment framework will operate.

The Director is encouraging stakeholders to engage with CXC as the reforms are implemented, noting that the organisation will continue its communication efforts across the region.

The reforms are aimed at strengthening the integrity of CXC qualifications amid the growing use of Generative Artificial Intelligence and other technological developments affecting assessment.

Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) students will have the option of completing either the SBA or Paper 032 in 2027 before full implementation of Paper 032 in non-practical-based subjects in 2028.

Meanwhile, Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) candidates will transition to Paper 032 for non-practical-based subjects effective May-June 2027.

Dr. Manning is encouraging stakeholders to review the available information, including the syllabus and specimen papers, to gain a better understanding of the assessment.