CXC Partners with Regional Employers to Boost Acceptance of Vocational Qualifications

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) is working with regional employers to strengthen the acceptance and marketability of competency-based qualifications such as the Caribbean Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) and the new Caribbean Targeted Education Certificate (CTEC).

This initiative aims to better align education with industry needs and boost employment opportunities for graduates.

CXC Pro-Registrar and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Eduardo Ali, who was at Dinthill Technical High School in St. Catherine on Tuesday (May 12) to observe the pilot of the CTEC Mathematics Module One, said there continues to be pressure on students to sit traditional final examinations because of long-standing perceptions about certification and employment.

He said there is need to change that narrative to better prepare students for higher education and the future world of work.

Dr. Ali indicated that many employers across the region are already receptive to competency-based training and skills certification, noting that they are increasingly focused on securing competent workers with the practical skills needed in modern industries rather than relying solely on traditional examination passes.

As part of that process to gain greater buy-in, CXC will soon launch an Occupational and Skills Intelligence Survey targeting employers throughout the Caribbean.

The survey is expected to gather real-time labour market data on existing and emerging jobs, future skills requirements and industry trends.

Dr. Ali explained that the information gathered will help CXC identify the competencies needed for entry-level jobs in sectors such as manufacturing and financial services and use the findings to shape syllabus development and examinations.

The results are also expected to address concerns by tertiary institutions surrounding equivalency between CTEC and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) grades and readiness for further study.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ali said that CXC is using data intelligence tools to help governments make more informed decisions about investments in education and infrastructure.

Through the CXC Data Intelligence Gateway, governments can access information at the country, school, subject and student levels to identify areas requiring intervention and support.

Dr. Ali added that the Council is also embracing emerging technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), gamification and authentic assessment methods to transform education delivery and encourage students to use digital devices as learning tools rather than distractions.