Custos of Clarendon Hands Over Prefabricated Houses to Two Families In St. Elizabeth

Two St. Elizabeth families whose homes were destroyed during the passage of Hurricane Melissa on October 28, now have dwellings, courtesy of the Custos of Clarendon, Hon. Edith Chin.

Through her Hurricane Melissa Relief Mission, the families have been gifted with two prefabricated houses and other supplies, while scores of other persons across the parish received care packages during a relief distribution on November 13.

Mother of six children, Ashella Baker, from the community of Middle Quarters, told JIS News that seeing the truck with the house arriving in her community, she questioned if that “was a miracle coming true for me?”.

“But when the truck reached over here, I say, Lord, it is real, and I know that I can sleep in there tonight, me and my children. I am grateful for Mrs. Chin and her team coming all the way from Clarendon to do this, to make this possible for me and my family. I am grateful,” she said.

The other beneficiary, Alludia Brown, a mother of two children from the community of Parottee said the hurricane took all her possessions and getting the house has made her “feel relieved and excited at the same time, because I am actually getting a house now for my children and myself”.

“I want to say thanks to the Custos and also to the Black River Police and Juici Patties,” she said.

The Mission has the support of Juici Patties, the Clarendon Police, Clarendon Justices of the Peace, and other partners.

Custos Chin said she was grateful that the team from Big Joe provided water and drinks to the displaced residents, and that her team has done relief distribution in sections of Clarendon, and this was their fourth relief trip to St. Elizabeth.

The Custos said two other houses will be gifted to families in need.

“People naturally are appreciative. It is a small token compared to the need that is so very vast. It is heart-wrenching to see the devastation that exists in some of these communities,” the Custos said.

Superintendent in charge of the St. Elizabeth Police Division, Coleridge Minto, said “this will go a far way for at least two families”.

“The Custos has indicated the ongoing support to others who are affected. Beyond the housing solution that she has for those persons, there are water trucks that came into the parish from Clarendon, as well as meals and care packages. It is a full package coming out of Clarendon,” he said.

He expressed his appreciation to the Custos “for this generosity and support to the people of St. Elizabeth.”

Head of the Clarendon Police Division, Senior Superintendent (SSP) Shane McCalla, said it was good that “we were able to be in a position where we could partner with the Custos and Juici Patties to really get this venture done”.

“We know this is a long process to the road to recovery and building, so this is just one of those steps in a million to that end goal. The initiative is very wonderful, and we are looking forward to more stakeholders moving in that direction,” SSP McCalla said.