Custos Calls for Support for Parents

As efforts continue for children to learn, parents must be offered developmental support, says Custos of St. Catherine, Hon. Icylin M. Golding.

Addressing yesterday’s (August 17) Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) Annual Church Service, held at the Phillippo Baptist Church in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, the Custos said “we have to draw the parents in and help to develop their capacity for the growth in the education system”.

“Parents look forward to the emotional resilience of our students, and also the spiritual grounding, so when parents and educators walk hand in hand, our students will soar,” the Custos said.

“When I hear of the performances of our students, I think of the teachers, I think of the parents, and I think of the partners who feel that education is a must. And we have to work together. Let us innovate, collaborate, and pray together for the continued success of our students, our teachers, and all partners,” she told the audience.

The service was held to provide a platform for teachers and educators to come together for spiritual reflection, thanksgiving, and recommitment to their profession.

It also served as an opportunity to address national issues impacting education and seek divine guidance for the challenges and responsibilities the teachers face.

The mission of the JTA is to enhance and protect the economic welfare, professional development, and personal well-being of its members, while also promoting the educational interests of Jamaica, and aims to be a leading example for teachers’ membership organisations by setting high standards in service and commitment to national development through education.