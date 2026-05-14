Customs Officers Hailed As Frontline Protectors of Jamaica’s Borders

Acting Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Oral Henry has hailed customs officers as front-line protectors of the nation’s borders.

He noted that the officers play a crucial role in safeguarding national security and economic stability by preventing illegal and prohibited items from entering the country.

“Customs with border security is one of the most important fields in the public service. Customs administration is a critical component of national security, border management, trade facilitation and economic protection. The work carried out by customs officers directly impacts the safety, stability and development of the country,” he said.

SSP Henry, who is Operations Officer at the Specialised Investigation Branch, Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), was addressing the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) line officers graduation ceremony on Tuesday (May 12) at the Summit in Kingston.

Citing JCF statistics, he said that of the 1,201 firearms seized in 2025, the JCA accounted for 474, representing 39 per cent.

Since the start of this year, JCF has seized 251 firearms of which 32 or 13 per cent were attributed to the work of the JCA.

“Some may view customs simply as an agency responsible for collecting revenue, for processing imports or exports. However, those of us in law enforcement understand that customs officers are front-line protectors of the nation’s borders, and defenders against serious criminal threats. Every day, custom officers stand at ports – airports, seaports, cargo facilities and border points – protecting the country from illegal and dangerous activities,” SSP Henry said.

“You help prevent the importation of illegal firearms that contribute to violence and organised crimes, you assist in intercepting narcotics that destroy lives and communities, you detect fraudulent trade practices, prevent revenue evasion, combat smuggling and help to identify suspicious financial activities linked to organised criminal networks,” he told the officers.

He noted that outside of firearms seizures, fake pharmaceuticals, unsafe electronics, counterfeit food products, fraudulent vehicle parts and imitation consumer goods can place lives at risk while undermining legitimate businesses and government revenue.

It is, therefore, imperative he said for the JCA staff to be trained and given certification to help advance the work as guardians of the nation’s borders.

SSP Henry charged the 78 graduates to continue on the mission of securing and safeguarding the nation’s borders at the various ports of entry.

“Training exists to prepare officers to work effectively under pressure and to make sound decisions in difficult circumstances. The discipline and standards required during training are some of the same standards that will be expected of you throughout your career,” he said.

“Today, you should all feel proud of what you have achieved. The ceremony is not simply about certificates, uniforms or graduation photographs. It’s about commitment, it is about duty. It is about accepting the responsibility to serve your country with professionalism, integrity, discipline and honour,” he added.

The graduates are all employees of JCA who received line officer training in either 2024 or 2026.

The course covered communication skills, discipline and ethics, operational procedures and legal authorities.

The JCA is the official government department responsible for managing Jamaica’s border security, collecting revenue, and facilitating legitimate trade. Established in 1877, it enforces laws governing the importation and exportation of goods, enforces compliance, and facilitates trade, contributing more than 10 per cent to Jamaica’s gross domestic product (GDP).