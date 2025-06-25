Culture Ministry Partners with CMU to Establish Institute

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport has forged a relationship with the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) for the establishment of a Culture, Entertainment and Creative Practitioners Institute at the institution.

“We will open the Institute in September of this year with a target of 500 learners. Our vision is to establish a premier institute that fosters innovation, growth and professional development in Jamaica’s cultural and creative industries, empowering individuals to thrive in a globally competitive environment,” Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, said.

“It will be a hub for training, collaboration and capacity-building in the cultural and creative industries, driving economic growth, cultural preservation and global competitiveness,” she added.

The Minister provided the details during her contribution to the 2025/26 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on Tuesday (June 24).

Courses will be tailored to enable young creative practitioners to hone their craft while leveraging their knowledge and talent in the full spectrum of the creative economy.

The Institute will enable development of the artiste in whatever field of creative endeavour.

Ms. Grange said the plan is to focus on such dynamic creative areas as innovation and technology integration, cultural identity and preservation, education and certification, collaboration and partnerships, sustainability and institutionalisation.

Courses are projected to include Music Production, Audio Engineering and Sound Design, Music Business and Distribution, Reggae and Dancehall Production Techniques, Graphic Design and Branding, Design for Digital Platforms, Animation and Motion Graphics, Fashion Design and Textile Arts, Cinematography and Film Production, Photography and Visual Storytelling, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Tools for Creatives.

“In other words, the Institute will feature the full gamut of the ecosystem of the cultural and creative industries,” Miss Grange said.