Culture Ministry Donates $16M Bus to Charles Town Maroons

The Charles Town Maroon Council in Portland has received a 2026 Toyota Coaster bus, valued $16 million, as a gift from the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

The vehicle is expected to strengthen transportation services while supporting cultural preservation and community development initiatives within the Charles Town Maroon community.

The presentation was made by Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, during the 18th Annual International Charles Town Maroon Conference and Festival, held recently under the theme ‘Resilience: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’. Minister Grange also presented a cheque for $500,000 in support of the event.

She noted that the bus represents an investment in the long-term growth and sustainability of the Charles Town Maroon community.

“It is an investment… ensuring your mobility as well as your economic sustainability, so that you can travel in your own vehicle to participate in events islandwide. The bus will also support educational activities, cultural exchanges, tourism development, and community outreach. It will help connect the community to opportunities while strengthening its ability to share its rich cultural heritage with Jamaica and the wider world,” the Minister further stated.

Ms. Grange noted that the Ministry has been working closely with the Charles Town Maroon community in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, supporting recovery efforts and advancing initiatives aimed at strengthening resilience and sustainable development.

She advised that discussions have been taking place with the Cultural Emergency Response Caribbean Regional Hub to support restoration and resilience-building projects, including the rehabilitation of the Charles Town Maroon Heritage Trails.

Meanwhile, reflecting on this year’s conference theme, Minister Grange said the history of the Maroons remains a powerful testament to courage, determination and perseverance.

“The story of the Maroons is one of resilience… determination in the pursuit of freedom, and steadfast commitment to preserving identity, culture, and community across generations,” she stated.

Ms. Grange highlighted the significance of Captain Quao’s role during the First Maroon War, noting that his military prowess and strategic leadership helped secure the Windward Peace Treaty of June 23, 1739, bringing an end to the conflict 287 years ago.

She reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to preserving and promoting Maroon heritage as a vital component of Jamaica’s national identity.

“I, too, have Maroon roots… and through my Ministry, we continue to support initiatives that protect Jamaica’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage and strengthen the cultural communities that safeguard it,” Ms. Grange stated.

Meanwhile, the Minister encouraged community members to take full advantage of the life, accident and health insurance programme offered through the Ministry to cultural and creative practitioners, noting that the coverage includes medical, dental, optical, diagnostic and mental health services.

Paying tribute to the late Colonel Frank Lumsden and Colonel Marcia “Kim” Douglas, Minister Grange commended their vision, dedication and stewardship in transforming the Charles Town Maroon Conference and Festival into one of Jamaica’s premier cultural events.

She also expressed confidence that the community would recover from the impact of Hurricane Melissa and continue to build on its rich legacy.

“May we continue to honour the legacy of Captain Quao. May we continue to strengthen the bonds that unite us… unity is important… very important. May the resilience of the Maroon people continue to guide Jamaica as we build a stronger, more inclusive and culturally confident nation,” Minister Grange said.