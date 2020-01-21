Culture Minister Says There Is Much Interest In Reggae Month

Story Highlights Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, says there is so much widespread interest in the upcoming Reggae Month celebration in February that “it should easily be the biggest” since its inception in 2008.

Ms. Grange, who spoke with JIS News following a media luncheon at the Moon Palace Jamaica Grande in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on January 18, noted that “a plethora” of events is being planned right across the island in an effort to foster inclusiveness and local participation.

"Our lead-up to February’s Reggae Month has covered a lot of ground, both locally and internationally, to where I am confident that this will be the biggest and best ever,” the Minister said.

She pointed out that the Government has been so dedicated in its desire to produce a world-class and exciting package for Reggae Month 2020 that “we have taken an all-hands-on-deck approach to ensure we achieve our objectives and to keep the global focus on our music and our culture”.

“We have been putting in the work, and the feedback we have been getting from all our partners has been nothing short of amazing,” the Minister added.

Ms. Grange said that she has personally given a directive for events on the local front to be more inclusive, pointing to the importance of the sound systems to the evolution of reggae and also the scores of pioneers who have played their part in taking the genre “from our local shores to inside the hallways of the Grammy Awards”.

She said that a deliberate attempt has been made to broaden the scope as it relates to what will be presented to the public.

“We have to do it in such a way where there is a national buy-in and where there is a feeling that there is something in it for everyone,” the Minister said.

“We are introducing and have identified some areas that we want to focus the country on… that we want to focus the world on,” she added.

The Minister pointed out that there will be a lot of attention on children of the icons and emerging artistes.

“This is very important, so we want to place a lot of emphasis on this, as we want to prepare for the next generation of artistes. We are also introducing the sound system echoes… the roots of the music and an integral part of reggae’s evolution. They have, sort of, been left out of the celebration and we are bringing them in this year,” she said.

Ms. Grange said she is equally thrilled that Reggae Month 2020 will coincide with the 75th birthday of Jamaica’s musical icon, the late Bob Marley, adding that there are also plans to incorporate events “to show our respect to one of the greatest musicians ever and also to one of our national assets”.

“Things are in place for an event at the Bob Marley Museum and there are others to be announced soon,” the Minister noted.

She said there will also be a number of events worldwide to commemorate his 75th birthday.