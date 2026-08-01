Culture Minister Encourages Jamaicans To Deepen Understanding Of Nation’s History

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, is encouraging Jamaicans to visit Seville Heritage Park to gain a deeper appreciation of the nation’s history and the sacrifices that shaped its journey to freedom.

Speaking at the annual Seville Emancipation Jubilee, held under the theme, ‘Unite in Celebrating Resilience’, from Friday (July 31) to Emancipation Day, August 1, at the historic site in Priory, St. Ann, Ms. Grange described the location as “sacred ground”, where the stories of Jamaica’s four major cultural influences converge.

“You are here at the Seville Heritage Park, where four cultures meet. The Taino, they were the first inhabitants of Jamaica. The Spanish, the British and the African,” she said.

Ms. Grange noted that the site serves as a powerful reminder of the suffering endured by enslaved Africans and the sacrifices that ultimately secured freedom for future generations.

“Our ancestors were brutalised, they tilled the soil and they fought for us to be free today,” she said.

She said the annual observance provides an important opportunity for Jamaicans to reflect on their shared history, while celebrating the nation’s cultural identity.

Chairman of the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT), Orville Hill, said preserving sites such as the Seville Heritage Park, is essential to ensuring that Jamaica’s story continues to educate and inspire future generations.

“Heritage is not only about the past, it is a guide for the present and a foundation for the future,” Mr. Hill said.

He noted that the JNHT remains committed to protecting the country’s monuments, historic sites and other places of national significance so that future generations can better understand Jamaica’s rich cultural legacy.

Mr. Hill described the Seville Emancipation Jubilee as Jamaica’s premier cultural heritage observance, providing an important space for remembrance, reflection and celebration.