Crown Prince of Norway Says Solar Water Harvesting System in Clarendon Should Be Replicated

The state-of-the-art solar water harvesting system in Pleasant Valley, Thompson Town, Clarendon, has been hailed by His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, as a successful venture that should be replicated.

The system provides potable water for more than 1,500 residents, and was established through a multi-agency partnership.

Leading the effort for the project was the Clarendon Parish Development Committee (PDC) Benevolent Society, with technical support provided by the Clarendon Municipal Corporation and land donated by JAMALCO. The Pleasant Valley Development Committee facilitated coordinating support.

Funding was provided by the Environmental Foundation of Jamaica (EFJ), and the United Nations Development Fund (UNDP), through its Global Environmental Facility Small Grants Programme (GEF SGP).

Crown Prince Haakon, who is a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador, toured the facility on Monday (November 18).

“We hope that this is something that can be replicated for others, because it is vital that water sources can be developed for communities that have inadequate supplies,” he said.

Meanwhile, EFJ Programme Manager, Allison Rangolan-McFarlane, said $2.2 million was the organisation’s contribution to the project, which would help build the capacity of residents and improve their livelihoods.

The Crown Prince also toured the Rocky Point Fishing Village, where he interacted with Government officials, and community members, especially those involved in the fishing industry.

He also observed measures instituted for safety at sea, and erosion issues in the community caused by climate change.

Describing the beach as “beautiful”, the Crown Prince noted that while fishing is very important for scores of persons across communities, the climate-related effects must continue to receive attention.

He pointed out that most of the resources from his country are “channelled through the UN (United Nations) systems”, with the project to enhance the Rocky Point Fishing Village a beneficiary.

Another is the Norway-funded Blue Resilience programme, which aims to combat fisheries crime and promote sustainable marine practices.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Development in Norway, Bjørg Sandkjær, said Jamaica and her country have had a “very strong partnership,” which will continue.

“We are very impressed with the work that we have seen happening here in Jamaica, and the role that Jamaica can play in the region in strengthening countries that are particularly vulnerable to climate change [which result in] extreme weather conditions,” the Minister stated.