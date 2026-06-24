Crawford Primary Shines Despite Hurricane Setback

The impact of Hurricane Melissa did not damper achievement at Crawford Primary and Infant School in St. Elizabeth, with students producing commendable results in this year’s Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

Principal Shellian Madden said that several students secured placements at schools of their choice, including Black River High, Belmont Academy, Maud McLeod High and St. Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS).

Some 35 students from the institution sat PEP this year, she noted.

Addressing students following the release of the results on Monday (June 22), Ms. Madden congratulated those who secured their preferred schools while encouraging others not to be discouraged by their placements.

“Sometimes it’s not so much about where we go but what we do. Regardless of the school that you’re going to, stay there, work hard and try to be a top student in that school,” she told them.

She credited the success to the dedication of the grade-six teachers, supportive parents and motivated students who remained focused on their studies throughout a difficult year, including the damage to the school building due to the hurricane.

Students are being accommodated in “open classrooms” on the school’s playfield while the main building is being rehabilitated.

“I do believe that I have a dedicated set of teachers who really go above and beyond,” Ms. Madden said.

The Principal noted the steady improvement in academic performance over recent years and vowed that the trend will continue.

She said the school plans to strengthen academic support through an aftercare programme that will provide additional one-on-one assistance for struggling students and intends to expand its literacy intervention programme to improve reading skills and overall academic achievement.

Ms. Madden expressed gratitude for the support received from the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information to include educational supplies and assistance with the reconstruction of a building that was damaged during Hurricane Melissa.

She also recognised the support from sponsors in the school’s recovery effort.