CPFSA Provides Counselling For Children And Parents In Bath, St. Thomas

More than 30 children living in the community of Bath in St. Thomas, along with their parents participated in the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) intervention initiative on Friday, October 22.

The community of Bath was the scene of the abduction of two young girls aged nine and 13 years old, recently.

Speaking with JIS News, Regional Director, Southeast Region of the CPFSA, Robert Williams, said a team consisting of social workers and psychologists from the CPFSA, along with guidance counsellors from schools within St. Thomas, provided counselling for children and their families at the Bath Methodist Church.

As part of its response mechanism, the CPFSA is conducting a series of trauma counselling sessions for the children impacted by the recent abductions and violent incidents.

The sessions are geared at alleviating the high levels of stress, anxiety and fear currently being experienced by the children residing in that community.

According to Mr. Williams, it is understandable that what happened in Bath was very traumatic, and it is something that will cause the children to be fearful.

The reality is, many of the children are fearful to the point where they are not eating, and some are not sleeping.

Mr. Williams pointed out that the CPFSA will remain in the community, because when children are fearful, normal functioning is affected, and the agency is responsible for the care, protection, and general welfare of all children.

He said that the feedback from the community has been very good. “We want the children to at least return to some semblance of normalcy, it won’t happen overnight, but we are trying to equip them with some coping strategies,” he said.

Mr. Williams is appealing to parents and guardians, not only in Bath but everywhere, to ensure that they know where their children are at all times and to make sure that they are also properly supervised.

“Do not allow them to walk in dark lonely places or on lonely roadways. We want the parents to be mindful that the perpetrator is still out there, but we want the children to feel safe,” he said.

The CPFSA, which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, works collaboratively with the Office of the Children’s Advocate (OCA), Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), and other government agencies.

It was formed out of a merger of the Child Development Agency and the Office of the Children’s Registry.

The Agency is charged with providing support for children in need of care and protection, including those who have been abused, abandoned, neglected or are vulnerable due to disability.