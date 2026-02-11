CPFSA Prioritises Family Settings For Children In State Care

Chief Executive Officer of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), Laurette Adams-Thomas, says the agency continues to prioritise stable, nurturing, family environments for children in State care.

“At the CPFSA, our work is deeply rooted in respect for the dignity, potential and rights of every child. We understand that children need more than just protection; they need connection… stability and a sense of belonging,” she said.

“Our collective responsibility is to ensure that children experience care that goes beyond safety, that leans towards environments that nurture their identity, attachment and long-term well-being, where safe and appropriate family-based care remains our preferred and most sustainable option,” she added.

Mrs. Adams-Thomas, who was speaking at a documentary screening and discussion forum on Monday (February 9) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, noted that of the 4,406 children in the national child protection system 2,682 or 61 per cent are living in familial settings through foster care, kinship care and reintegration arrangements, as at December 31, 2025.

“This not only represents meaningful progress but it also reflects the dedication of foster parents, social workers and partners who remain committed to doing what is best for our children,” she noted.

Mrs. Adams-Thomas hailed the approximately 1,014 foster parents who are currently supporting children through CPFSA’s family-based programme, noting that the agency will continue to strengthen support systems for them.

The documentary showing and discussion forum were part of activities for National Foster Care Recognition Week from February 8 to 14 under the theme ‘Fostering Hope and Nurturing Potential.’

The week includes community outreach initiatives and services aimed at encouraging greater participation in the foster care programme.

The documentary, Children of Shanghai, focused on five children who started life in orphanages in China and were later placed and raised in substitute local families. They achieved success as young professionals working in technology, finance, and tourism.