CPFSA Launches ‘Make Jamaica Bully-Free Poster Competition 2026’

The Child Protection & Family Services Agency (CPFSA), in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, and the TREND programme, has launched the ‘Make Jamaica Bully-Free Poster Competition 2026’.

This is aimed at empowering children to use their creativity in the fight against bullying.

The initiative, which is part of the national anti-bullying campaign, is currently accepting entries from children between the ages of six and 17.

Students are required to design original posters depicting the theme, ‘Make Jamaica Bully-Free’.

The competition seeks to inspire a culture of respect, inclusion and safety across schools and communities, while giving young people a platform to express their vision for a Jamaica free from intimidation and fear.

Public Relationship and Corporate Communications Manager at the CPFSA, Kristen Laing, told JIS News that “children have a powerful voice, one that deserves to be heard, and this competition gives children and young people an opportunity to express their ideas about bullying in a creative and meaningful way”.

“We want to encourage them to think about the kind of school and community environments they want to be part of and how kindness, respect and inclusion can help to create those spaces. Through their artwork, we hope they will not only raise awareness about bullying but also encourage their peers and the wider community to consider the positive role each of us can play in preventing it,” she explained.

According to Ms. Laing, National Anti-Bullying Week, to be observed from October 4-10, is also a call to action for all Jamaicans.

She said that while the CPFSA and partners have an important role to play, creating safe and respectful spaces for children requires the involvement of families, schools, communities, churches and children themselves.

“Our activities throughout October are intended to keep the conversation going, equip our young people with the confidence to stand against bullying, and encourage all of us to be more intentional about creating a culture where kindness ‘runs di place and bullying nuh have NO space’,” she said.

Students are required to submit their entries to CPFSA parish offices by Friday, September 25, 2026 at 3:00 p.m.

Winners will receive cash prizes, along with trophies and certificates.

The presentation of awards will take place on October 7, 2026, in observance of National Anti-Bullying Day.

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, in endorsing the competition, underscored the importance of nurturing environments where every child feels valued and protected.

The CPFSA has pointed out that the competition is not only about artistic expression but also about reinforcing positive values among children.

By engaging in schools and communities, the initiative is expected to strengthen awareness and encourage collective responsibility in addressing bullying.

Application forms and the competition guidelines are available on the CPFSA website at www.childprotection.gov.jm.