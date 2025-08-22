CPFSA Celebrates 182 PEP Students in State Care Matriculating to High School

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has honoured 182 students in State care who sat the 2025 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations and will be matriculating to high school.

The top male and female students earned places at Wolmer’s Boys’ School in Kingston and St. Hilda’s Diocesan High School in St. Ann, respectively. All students received a certificate and a backpack filled with school supplies.

The top male and female student from each region were specially recognised with a plaque, a tablet from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) or a phone from the Flow Foundation, and a gift package courtesy of Restaurants of Jamaica (ROJ).

The overall top-scoring boy and girl were each presented with a trophy, a laptop and laptop bag, Air Pods and gift vouchers from (ROJ).

The presentations were made during the CPFSA’s PEP Awards Ceremony at the Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston on Thursday (August 21).

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, emphasised that every child, regardless of their circumstances, can learn, achieve and dream big.

“Today we celebrate that resilience and possibility. Today we honour 182 children in the care of the CPFSA who took on PEP, and despite how challenging some parts of it may have been, were able to triumph; and as a nation that continues to increase efforts to invest in its youth, we are proud of you,” she said.

The Minister’s remarks were delivered by CPFSA Advisory Board Chair, Dr. Diana Thorburn.

Dr. Morris Dixon encouraged the awardees to continue to study, push themselves and hold firmly to their dreams.

She noted that tangible investments are being made to support the success of children in State care, highlighting that the CPFSA allocates approximately $115 million annually for tuition and examination fees across educational institutions up to the tertiary level.

Additionally, the Minister said the agency ensures that children are provided with healthcare, mentorship, and psychosocial support.

“I wish to reaffirm my own personal and professional commitment to ensuring that our children are cared for and given every opportunity to thrive, to work with the team of the CPFSA to identify ways to improve the system, so we can achieve more success and better outcomes for you and for all children,” Dr. Morris Dixon added.

Keynote speaker, Educator and Chief Executive Officer of Value in the Voice, Ornecia Blackstock, urged awardees to “step in like a Double C-EO”.

Highlighting that they are the chief executive officers of their lives and destiny, she urged them to step into the next phase of their educational journey with Christ, confidence, excellence and optimism.